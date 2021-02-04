Douglas Scott “Doug” Reese

Douglas Scott “Doug” Reese, age 63, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at his home in Scio surrounded by his loving family.

Born Dec. 28, 1957 in Dover he was a son of the late Richard Scott “Dick” Reese and Carol Jane Garver Reese. He graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1976.

A member of the Scio United Methodist Church, Doug loved to draw and was a talented artist. He enjoyed being outdoors finding mushrooms in the woods or fishing and hunting, especially with his sons. He cherished the time spent with his family.

Doug was blessed to share 47 years with Christina Lynn Yakubowski Reese, dating for 7 years prior to their marriage on May 31, 1981. Also surviving are his oldest son Douglas “Scott” Reese II of Columbus, a daughter Heidi Christine (Mark) Krocker of Dover and her sons Leonard Thomas “Leo” and Elliott Reese Krocker and his youngest son Garrett Eliott (Patty) Reese of Germano and his children Julian Scott, Addaline Olivia, Nolan Parker and soon to be, Corraline Jane Reese; brothers Steven (Lorraine) Reese of Bowerston and Christopher (Cathy) Reese of Scio and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 pm in Scio United Methodist Church, 117 Maple St, Scio. Limited capacity visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 12-2 pm with social distancing and facial coverings required. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

