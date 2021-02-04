Shirley B. Tullis, 93, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2021. She was born May 17, 1927, in Jewett, Ohio to the late Mike and Nancy Bailey. Shirley grew up in the Brightside neighborhood of Jewett and was the oldest of three daughters. Almeda Harmon (Chester) and Nedra Bailey preceded Shirley in death.

She graduated from Jewett High School in 1945, where she met her future husband, Earl H. Tullis. Shirley and Earl wed on February 9, 1947. After a short stint in Washington DC, the couple moved to Columbus, Ohio, where they had their first two children, Michie and Greg, before moving back to Jewett permanently. While in Jewett, they added three additional children, Sue, Lisa and Kim.

Shirley earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Ohio University and worked for Hopedale Elementary prior to teaching in the Harrison Hills City School District. Shirley was active in the Eastern Star, the Jewett Junior Women’s Club, and the Jewett United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.

After retiring from teaching, Shirley was passionately involved with family life enjoying her seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking for and feeding her family, traveling, watching sports, especially The Ohio State University Buckeyes and Duke Blue Devils, attending Wednesday Night Wine Club, playing cards and dominoes, and dressing up for Halloween costume contests with her son.

Shirley is survived by her children, Michie Miller (Dan) of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas, Greg Tullis (Amy) of Jewett, Sue Brindley (Greg) of Jewett, Lisa Snodgrass (Doug) of Toronto, Ohio, Kim Tullis (Lesa) of Tallmadge, Ohio; her foreign exchange children Sabina Kumschick of Switzerland, Jesper Alding of Denmark, and Tony Hernandez Ayala of Mexico; her niece Marsha Harmon; her grandchildren Kevin Harrison, Summer Chilton, Kristi Tullis, Kacey Phillips (Cory), Bree Patterson (Don), Doug Snodgrass (Makenzie), Jacob Snodgrass (Kelli); her great grandchildren Noland and Scout Chilton, Emma, Nellie, Abigail, and Dowler Patterson, Greyer Dulkoski, Hattie and Hazel Phillips.

There will be a private family service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Jewett United Methodist Church, PO Box 377, Jewett, Ohio 43986 in Shirley’s name. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.