Make designating a sober driver your game plan Super Bowl Sunday

COLUMBUS – Super Bowl Sunday is one of America’s highest-profile and most entertaining sporting events. While this year’s festivities will look different, the Ohio State Highway Patrol urges fans to refrain from driving while impaired. If you plan on consuming alcohol, don’t drive. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

To help keep the roads safe this Super Bowl Sunday, troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers. You can also help others make good choices by reminding them that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

During last year’s Super Bowl, the Patrol made 68 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, the highest number in five years. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were three fatal crashes killing three people. Also, there were 218 injuries, in which 23 were OVI related.

If you host a Super Bowl party, make sure your guests have a safe and sober way home, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

“The Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Your decision not to drive impaired shows you value your own safety as well as the safety of motorists around you. Your actions can also influence your friends and family to make the same choice.”

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.