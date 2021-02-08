Sandra Blanchard Stewart Taylor Freema

Sandra Blanchard Stewart Taylor Freeman, 76, of Cadiz died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Yvonne in Bellaire, surrounded by her family. She was born May 5, 1944 in Martins Ferry, a daughter of the late Raphael and Etta Jean Tyler Blanchard.

Sandra was a homemaker and a member of the Cadiz Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her first husband, Rolland Stewart, her second husband, Samuel Taylor and her third husband, Rodney Freeman; her stepfather, Clyde “Cutty” Williams; and a brother, Harold Fletcher.

Surviving are her children: Shawn (Tiffany) Stewart of St. Petersburg, Florida, Yvonne (Steve) Mitchell of Bellaire, Dawn Stewart of Martins Ferry and Heather (Danny) Dokes of Martins Ferry; 10 Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; Siblings: Allan Blanchard of Bridgeport, Gary Blanchard of Flushing, Bonnie Patterson of St. Clairsville, Billy Blanchard of Cadiz and Larry Blanchard of Steubenville, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 7th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rudy Puskarich officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio. Masks and social distancing will be required.

