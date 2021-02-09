Richard Wallace Ankrom

Richard Wallace “Dick” Ankrom, age 81, of Scio passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Union Hospital, Dover of complications from Covid-19.

Born June 14, 1939 in Smithfield he was a son of the late Everett and Stella Ankrom. He worked at the Y&O Coal #2 Mine in Hopedale for around 25 years. Prior to that he worked at the Scio Pottery.

Dick was a member of the UMWA Local #1304 and enjoyed keeping in touch with his fellow mine workers. He was a lifetime member of the Scio Sportsman’s Club who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. More recently he enjoyed watching the birds he fed at his house and spending time with his loving dog “Bear”.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Janet Stevens Ankrom, on May 6, 2014. Also preceding him in death are brothers: Ralph, Jay & Tom and sisters: Martha, Edna, Inez, Helen & Jean.

Surviving is his companion of the past five years Marcia Henry Trushel Ankrom whom he married Dec. 18, 2019. He is also survived by his daughters Penny, Shawn and Cindy Ankrom all of the Cleveland area, grandchildren Nick and Sami Krankovich, a great grandson Hayden, stepchildren Peggy (Eric) Horn and Curtis Trushel and a sister Doris Birney of Jewett.

Private services will be held at Koch Funeral Home, Scio with burial in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. A community celebration of remembrance is being scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s or American Heart Association.