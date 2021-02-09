Vickie Long Whinnery, 63, passed away Feb. 7, 2021 at Mid-Ohio Hospice at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, surrounded by her family, after her third and final battle with cancer.

Vickie was born June 6, 1957 daughter of the late Victor and Nancy (Kriedler) Long. Vickie graduated from Cadiz High School and The Ohio State University and later earned her Masters Degree in counseling from the University of Dayton. She began her career with MRDD of Harrison County, she was a manager for Wendy’s and ended her working career as a counselor for Belmont Technical College for 15 years. Vickie was a person of deep personal faith and was a member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant. Sher served on the Ohio State University Extension Advisory Board, the Jefferson County 4-H and Extension Advisory Councils and the 4-H Camp Piedmont Board of Directors. She was an advisor for the Windy Ridge 4-H Club and a Farm Bureau member. Vickie was a valued member of the Adena Lions Club serving in many capacities. She loved working with the youth and for the better part of 20 years served as the Jefferson County Junior Fair Coordinator, touching the lives of countless youth and adults as well. Her crowning achievement and joy in life was raising her two amazing daughters, Laura Katherine and Kathryn Victoria, whom she loved and treasured beyond measure.

Vickie was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Leslie Helen, father, Victor Long, grandparents Lois and Art Long and Helen and Fred Kriedler, and brother in-law Terry White. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Whinnery of Adena, daughters Laura and Kathryn Whinnery of Columbus, sister Pamela White of North Carolina and mother Nancy Kriedler Long. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial gifts can be made in her name to the Jefferson County Jr. Fair, the 4-H Camp Piedmont Pool fund or the Mt. Pleasant First Presbyterian Church.

https://jefferson.osu.edu

http://thejeffersoncountyfair.com

The First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant Ohio.