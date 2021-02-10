Shirley Jean Ledfors, 73, of Cadiz died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 the result of an automobile accident.

Shirley was born April 5, 1947 in Cadiz, a daughter of the late Carl Ledfors and Ann Kovacik Ledfors Butler, and stepfather Clifford “Red” Butler. She was retired, but still an elder care worker and most recently was working for COAD (Corporation for Ohio Appalachian development.) Shirley will be remembered most notably for her laughter, sparkling smile and her infectious personality. She never met a stranger and had a kind word for everyone. She loved playing cards and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents and stepfather; by her brothers, Fred and Dick Ledfors, a sister Nancy Reed, uncle/aunt Joseph and Dorothy Kovacik, with whom she was especially close, and many other aunts and uncles. She is survived by a large extended family, including her cousins “nieces” Kalyn Kovacik, Tisa (Kovacik) Cerminara and “nephew” Joseph P. Kovacik.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.