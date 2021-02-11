Rea E. Brindley, 87, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at home.

He was born Feb. 22, 1933, a son of the late Paul and Dorothy Swartz Brindley.

He retired from Carson Petroleum as accountant and office manager, a US Air Force Veteran, former Commander of Cadiz American Legion Post #34, Scottish Rite 32 degree with Valley of Steubenville and a Methodist by faith.

Rea is survived by his wife Frances Pelesky Brindley, Children: Susan (Rex) Roseberry, Robert M. (Angela) McKeever, Terry McKeever, brother: Richard (Barbara) Brindley; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson.

In keeping with Rea’s wishes, visitation and services will be private. A public service is planned at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio. Offer online condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com