Larry “Doc” Eckley, age 82, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at his home in Cadiz surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 7, 1938 in Jewett he was a son of the late Raymond Eckley and Audrey Campbell Eckley. Larry graduated from Jewett High School in 1956 and was a lifelong learner, attending local college classes throughout his adult life. He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force and worked at the Wheeling –Pitt Coke Plant for over 25 years.

Larry attended Hanover United Methodist Church and was a member of the Hopedale American Legion Post #7477 and Cadiz Eagles. He was a life member of the NRA and North American Hunting Club and a former member of the Steelworkers Local 1190.

Surviving are children Jeff (Cindy) Eckley of Jewett, Cheryl Madonna of New York, Todd Wesley Eckley of Colorado Springs, Melissa Wise of Wooster, Michael Eckley of Adams, TN, Larry Eckley II of Scio, Russell Eckley of Columbus, Audrey (Lenny) Bush of Geneva and Presteena (Eddie) York of Maumee; a sister Ellen “Honey” (Raymond) Everhart of Jewett, twenty-seven grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren, great grandchildren, step great grandchildren and his caregiver of 14 years Tracy Guthrie.

He was preceded in death by an infant son Hilary Scott Eckley, brothers Homer and Ray Eckley and a sister Glenda Hurst.

Public visitation will be held Friday, February 12th from 5-8 pm at Koch Funeral Home, Scio where social distancing and facial coverings will be required. A private service will be held at the funeral home with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett.