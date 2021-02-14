Graydon “Russell” Taggart, 73, of Dennison, passed away Feb. 13, 2021 at Union Hospital, Dover. He was born May 3, 1947 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Ralph and Edna Fulton Taggart.

Russell served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. He was a member of the Harrison Lodge #219, F.&A.M. and Scottish Rite Lodge in Steubenville. Russell was a truck driver and is known by his fellow truckers as “Mule Skinner”. He spent the last 20 years as a driver for Superior Tank and Trailer of Beach City.

Surviving are his wife, Tammie Barker Taggart; his children, Josie Burkhart of Canton, Sheena (Bill) Lewton of Jewett, Brian (Ellie) Taggart of Cadiz and Alexis Taggart of the home; stepsons, Branden White of Bowerston, Christopher White of Steubenville; grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Rayner, Brittany Barker, Nickolas Taggart, Zachary Taggart, Will Pennington, Christopher White Jr., James White, Megan White; great grandson, Landon Rayner; two brothers: Dean (Joy)Taggart and Ross Taggart all of Cadiz and a sister, Jeanie (Bob) Stewart of Freeport, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Interment will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Masonic service at 12:45 in the funeral home. Military honors by the Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

