CBA focuses attention on Uptown Square

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – The Uptown Square that has been partly guarded by the small wooden fence was one of the topics of discussion at the Cadiz Business Association (CBA) meeting held at the Ranch To Table restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Nancy Davis suggested a gazebo be built and brought along a brochure with various designs and prices that were surprisingly not too expensive when board members took a look. Davis emphasized that they would need to find out where exactly the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) stands with the old bank building, which is the reason for the fence.

The fence was put there to keep the public at a distance because of the shape the outer wall is in. CIC members in the past have stated that it has been looked into regarding renovation but expense is a big issue and completely tearing down the building was another option, but not a priority to the CIC.

CIC President Mike Sliva said this week that they are not worried about the outer wall falling in any immediate fashion but instead, are being “prudent and safe” about it. He said they were open to discussion about things and said there would probably be a decision coming this spring or summer regarding the building.

Davis said the money is there for the CBA to pay half of the cost of a gazebo with $9,000 already in their checking account and an additional $2,000 from another account. Some of the prices listed for various gazebos ranged from $11,500 to $18,500 with a few $15,000 ones mixed in. Some are for 12 feet, 14 and 16 feet gazebos.

Fundraising was also discussed with the suggestion by Davis that a wooden “thermometer” possibly being built by students to show progress on the fundraising, as it would be displayed out in public. Also, a street festival was thrown out there as one suggestion for raising the money.