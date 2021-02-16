Margaret “Marge” Barrett, 90, of Cadiz, died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Harrison County Home. She was born December 4, 1920 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Darrell and Dorothy Runyon Young.

She was a member of the Minksville Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Marge was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Francis K. “Hank” Barrett and her son, Rick Barrett.

Surviving are 2 daughters: Cynthia (Keith) McKibben of Cadiz and Doris Hoagland of Tippecanoe; 5 granddaughters; 2 great grandchildren, 2 sisters: Myrna and Patty and a brother, Jim.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

