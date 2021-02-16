Cecil R. Warner, 75, of Cadiz, passed away February 11, 2021 at Wheeling Hospital.

Cecil was born April 11, 1945 in Noble County, Ohio a son of the late Harrison and Dorothy Mae Powell Warner.

After graduating from Belle Valley High School in 1963, Cecil served in the United State Navy.

Cecil married his sweetheart, Arlene F. Amos on September 3, 1966.

After his discharge from the Navy, Cecil and Arlene moved to Cadiz to raise their family.

Cecil drove semi-truck his entire life, working the past 40 years as the owner/operator of Warner Trucking. His fellow truckers knew him as “Cowboy”.

Cecil was a member of the Harrison County Lil Hustlers. He enjoyed pulling his tractors and and the friendships made along the way.

Above everything in life, Cecil was most proud of his family. He was supportive and loved hearing of their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents, by his brothers: Harry (Irene) and Roger (Betty) Warner; and his brother-in-law, Jim Morris.

Surving are his wife, Arlene; his daughter, Lisa (Davy) Kendziorski of Adena; his son, Kevin (Kris) Warner of Jewett; four grandchildren: Mollie Warner of Jewett, Brent (Ali) Kendziorski of Hopedale, Trevor (Mikayla Felsoci) Kendziorski of Adena and Dylan (Sicong) Warner of Kalamazoo, Michigan; his siblings: Martha (Gene) West, Beverly Warner, Gerald Warner, Cathy (Mike) Keyser and Marie Morris; and many dear friends.

Calling hours were held on Sunday, February 14th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. a private service will be held at the families convenience at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Interment will take place at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.barr.com.