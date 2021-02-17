John L. Tabacchi, aged 103, died peacefully in Cadiz, Ohio on February 16, 2021. He was born on September 7, 1917 in Blairmont, Ohio to Oswald and Nella Coletti Tabacchi.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Bertz Tabacchi, a daughter in law, Camille M. Tabacchi and brothers: Guy Tabacchi, Bruno Tabacchi and Lawrence Tabacchi who died as an infant. After graduating from Cadiz High School he worked for Luther Jones, Ltd.

He was the first draftee in Harrison County and served 5 years in the Army as a Chief Warrant Officer. He served in Africa, Sicily and Italy and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was assigned to the headquarters company under Gen. George Patton where he was the interpreter when the Allies met with Pope Pius XII after Rome was declared an open city.

After service he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Margaret. He then resumed his position with Luther Jones, Ltd. Later in his career he became owner of Reilly Chevrolet Cadillac Co. in Steubenville and served on the board on Unibank (now Huntington bank). He devoted his free time to the Cadiz Lions Club where he held several positions, had perfect attendance for 75 years and enjoyed cooking sausages for the Lion’s Club’s breakfasts. He was an avid gardener and was quite proud of his tomatoes. He farmed and raised cattle well into his 90’s. He was active in the Scott United Methodist Church as well as several civic organizations such as the American Legion. He was recognized for his civic service by being chosen as the “Citizen of the Year” and a WTOV “Shining Star” and was the recipient of numerous civic awards and recognitions.

He is survived by his son, John O. Tabacchi, his granddaughters Sara Tabacchi Hoff (Corey) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Amelia Grace Ryan (Todd), Violetta and Gemma of Portland, Oregon. John was a humble, generous, loving, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His good deeds were many and were a product of his Christian faith and commitment to bettering the community. John will be missed, but his love, character and optimism always will be remembered.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family due to the Covid Pandemic. Interment will be at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scott United Methodist Church, 817 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or Lion's Club, LCIF, 300 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, Illinois 60523.