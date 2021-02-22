Tractor Supply robbery nets two suspects

CADIZ – A robbery that occurred at the Cadiz Tractor Supply early this morning between 1:50 a.m. resulted in the arrests of two suspects.

Video surveillance exposed the three men backing a U-Haul trailer into the area where 4-wheelers had been chained together. Once broken the chain released an alarm alerting a security company where it reached the sheriff’s office.

Cadiz Police were on the scene just minutes after the suspects pulled away. After a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) message was sent to all surrounding counties, St. Clairsville Police captured two of the suspects on Ohio 40 within two hours of the alleged crime.

Cadiz Police Chief Ryan McCann stated that a manager from Tractor Supply arrived on scene to confirm that one small ATV had been missing.

McCann could not release the two suspect’s names as of yet but they are now in the custody of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

More details to come.