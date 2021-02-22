Richard (Dick) Lynn Miser was born on April 3, 1951 and passed away at the age of 69 on February 16, 2021. Born in Steubenville, OH to the late Richard Dale and Helen Jeanne Adams Miser, he was a lifelong resident of Jewett, OH. He leaves behind his grieving family: son, Brandon Miser of Conway, AR and his children Madyson, Jaxon and Preston; daughter, Kaci (Steve) Wright and children Kadence and Brantley of Medina, OH; sister Deborah (Greg) Albaugh of Strasburg, OH and their sons Geoff (Heidi) Albaugh and Sabrina of Hermitage, TN and Steven (Andrea) Albaugh of Canton, OH; brother, Jeff (Rachael) Miser of Columbus, OH and their children Alyx (Aaron) Miser-Deering of Columbus, OH and Benjamin Miser of Syracuse, NY. Richard is survived by the mother of his children, Katherine Kovacik Miser, of Jewett, OH. He also leaves behind his beloved bulldog, Rosie. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Samantha Miser.

Dick left us unexpectedly with an unfinished life, but oh did he live life to the fullest. He graduated from Jewett High School, attended the Ohio State University, and graduated from the University of Steubenville as a Medical Technologist. He worked at Ohio Valley Hospital in Steubenville for many years, and attended classes at the CDC in Atlanta to learn specialized skills. He later worked at Trinity Hospital for a short time, before working for Wampole Laboratories, where he traveled extensively to teach technologists over the world how to use laboratory equipment. He retired from Qiagen in 2016.

At an early age, Richard had a strong belief in community and serving others. This belief developed into a lifelong commitment. As his father, he became a volunteer fireman at an early age and was the assistant fire chief at the time of his passing. He spent countless volunteer hours dedicated to the fundraising efforts of the fire department. He was instrumental in preparing meals, calling bingo, and was the chairman of the annual Jewett Craft Show. He trained to become an EMT and paramedic and served the community for many years in these capacities as well as using these skills to train new EMTs. He also served on the state level paramedic board.

His community service was also seen through his participation in Relay For Life events for the American Cancer Society and the Buddy Walk of Northeast Ohio.

He was a gifted photographer and received recognition and won awards in competitions. His desire to capture the perfect photograph enabled many family members and friends to experience his passion and to see the world through his camera lens. This passion drove him to fulfill a lifelong dream of going on an African safari where he shot hundreds of pictures which he graciously sent to those he met on the trip so they would always have a memory as he created it.

Richard was an intellect who studied astronomy and history. He spent countless hours looking at the night skies through a telescope and studying the origins of the universe. He was fascinated with pictures coming back from the Hubble telescope and other satellites. He was a student of history and avid reader. His encyclopedic mind could pull out dates and events without effort. Trying to best him in a game of Trivial Pursuit was futile.

A quiet and reserved man, Richard loved being a father and the opportunity it provided him in being a grandfather. His home enabled him to share his love of life and nature with his beloved grandchildren.

He loved music of all types but especially the classic Rock genre. He attended many concerts throughout his life seeing great musicians. One of his memorable trips was to Chicago for the Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival.

Richard was a compassionate, gentle man. He gave of his life in service to others. Never seeking praise or adulation, he was a person who cared deeply for his fellow man. He loved his family, the fire department community, and Jewett. His passing has left a hole in our hearts and community. The universe became a little darker when his light was extinguished.

Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jewett Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 15, Jewett, OH 43986 or the American Cancer Society, Attn: RFL Medina SK #YLXXUH, 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland OH 44106. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his services. www.kochfuneral.com