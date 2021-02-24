Bernice Arlene Hyde, age 88, of 33029 West Main Street, Piedmont died peacefully at 1:45 p.m. at home Monday, February 22, 2021 with her family by her side.

Arlene was born June 12, 1932 in New Athens, Harrison County, Ohio. She was a daughter of the late Elmer Ott McGrew and Vera Mae Dingey McGrew.

She was raised around New Athens and was a majorette for the New Athens High School before moving to Piedmont in 1948. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1950.

On May 19, 1951 she married Donald Eugene Hyde. He died December 20, 1969.

She is survived by five loving children: Terry (Marilyn) Hyde of Cadiz, Pam (Bob) Biddlestone of Freeport, Jody (Melodee) Hyde of Flushing, Janet (Tim) Fenstamaker of Piedmont, and Jeff (Kathy) Hyde of Freeport; seven grandchildren: Billy (Courtney) Hyde, Dianna Albright, Hydee (Ray) Clouston, Bobby (Heather) Biddlestone, Jana (Kevin) Fenstamaker, Tucker (Hannah) Fenstamaker, and Kolt Hyde; and eight great-grandchildren: Averee Hyde, Brynlee Hyde, Josie Albright, Clayton Hacker, Owen Hacker, Thomas Clouston, Caleb Clouston, and Clara Biddlestone.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death in by three brothers: Elmer McGrew, James McGrew, and Benjamin McGrew and a sister, Velma Morana.

She was the mayor of Piedmont for many years. She is a member of the Piedmont United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, was a Lay Leader at the church. She helped with Bible School serving as director for several years and she was the communion steward for the church for over fifty years. She was a member of the Harrison County Homemakers and enjoyed camping at 4-H Camp Piedmont with that group of ladies. She was one of the organizers of the Piedmont Bicentennial in 1976, a member of the Moorefield Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and organized the children’s old fashion games during the firemen’s fair.

Arlene was the study hall monitor at Lakeland High School from 1973 to 1983 and retired from the United States Post Office in Piedmont where she was the postmaster for several years.

Calling hours will be held in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday also in Koch Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Masks will be required during the service. Burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens, Colerain.

Memorial contributions may be made in Arlene’s memory to the Piedmont United Methodist Church, PO Box 57, Piedmont, OH 43983. Please write general fund on the Memo line.

Online condolences may be made to the family on the funeral home’s website. www.kochfuneralhome.net