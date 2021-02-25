Lawrence Samuel “Sam” Brindley Jr.

Lawrence Samuel “Sam” Brindley, age 73 of Deersville, passed to the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 19, at the Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio, after spending eight weeks in Union Hospital while Covid pneumonia ravaged his lungs.

Born Sept. 1, 1947 in Wheeling W. Va., he was the son of the late Lawrence S. “Wimpy” and Pearl Dillon Brindley. He graduated from Warren Consolidated High School in Tiltonsville, Ohio in 1965, received his Bachelor of Science in 1969 and his Masters in Education in 1974, from Ohio University.

Sam was a dedicated educator, counseling and teaching at Lakeland High School in Freeport, Ohio, where he influenced and inspired thirty years of students. Throughout his retirement, he never missed a chance to educate those willing to listen to his history and life lessons. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, building, carving and making knives. Sam was a much loved part of the Deersville community, being a member of the Deersville United Methodist Church, the Masonic Freeport F & AM Lodge #415 and the Deersville General Store Coffee Crew.

Sam is survived by the love of his life, Holly Mitchell Brindley, whom he married September 29, 1979; a cherished daughter Margaret “Maggie” Brindley (Nicholas Watson) of Westfield, North Carolina, his adored granddaughters, Lilith and Rosalee, a surrogate daughter, Christina (James) White and their daughter Samantha of Roaming Shores, Ohio, a sister, Brenda (Ronald) Falbo of Rayland, Ohio, nieces and nephews Michael, Lauren and Matthew, great nieces and nephews, Dominic and Sophia, Hunter, Lainee and Miles.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Deersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 59, Deersville, Ohio 44693 or in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to help defray medical costs to https://fundly.com/memorial-for-sam-brindley