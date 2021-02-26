Robert J. Dixon

Robert J. Dixon, 71, of Cadiz and Ormond Beach, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born March 16, 1949 in Steubenville, a son of the late Willard and Dorothy McGill Dixon.

He was known by either “Curly” or “Mr. Suspenders”.

He was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ, a U.S. Navy Veteran having served from 1969-1973, the Cadiz V.F.D., Bowerston V.F.D., Harrison County Dive Team, Harrison Lodge #219 F.&A.M., Scio American Legion Post #482, Hopedale American Legion Post #682, Ormond Beach Moose #1263 and the Cadiz Eagles Aerie #2162.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents; were his wife of 24 years, Agnes “Irene” Dixon; daughter, April Irene Dixon and a grandson, David Kovacs.

He is survived by his wife whom he married 25 years ago on June 24, 1995 at Tappan Lake Park, Debbie Barker Dixon; children: Robert “Woodie” Dixon of New Rumley, William “Billy” Dixon of Scio, Jennifer (Troy) Blackburn of Jewett, April (Aaron) Capers of Hopedale and Amie Blawut of Cadiz; Grandchildren: Robert “Robbie” Dixon; Curtis, Kara and Kevin Blackburn; Brayden and Ryan Kovacs; Emma and Grayson Capers and Caleb, Madison and Trenton Blawut.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to PNC Bank, c/o Debbie Dixon, 235 South Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or https://www.gofundme.com/f/curlys-medical-bills?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.

