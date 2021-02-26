Robert J. Dixon, 71, of Cadiz and Ormond Beach, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born March 16, 1949 in Steubenville, a son of the late Willard and Dorothy McGill Dixon.

He was known by either “Curly” or “Mr. Suspenders”.

He was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ, a U.S. Navy Veteran having served from 1969-1973, the Cadiz V.F.D., Bowerston V.F.D., Harrison County Dive Team, Harrison Lodge #219 F.&A.M., Scio American Legion Post #482, Hopedale American Legion Post #682, Ormond Beach Moose #1263 and the Cadiz Eagles Aerie #2162.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents; were his wife of 24 years, Agnes “Irene” Dixon; daughter, April Irene Dixon and a grandson, David Kovacs.

He is survived by his wife whom he married 25 years ago on June 24, 1995 at Tappan Lake Park, Debbie Barker Dixon; children: Robert “Woodie” Dixon of New Rumley, William “Billy” Dixon of Scio, Jennifer (Troy) Blackburn of Jewett, April (Aaron) Capers of Hopedale and Amie Blawut of Cadiz; Grandchildren: Robert “Robbie” Dixon; Curtis, Kara and Kevin Blackburn; Brayden and Ryan Kovacs; Emma and Grayson Capers and Caleb, Madison and Trenton Blawut.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to PNC Bank, c/o Debbie Dixon, 235 South Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or https://www.gofundme.com/f/curlys-medical-bills?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.