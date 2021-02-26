Ruth E. (Copeland) Wenner. age 91 of Cadiz, OH (formerly of Jewett, OH) went peacefully to be with her Lord on Friday February 26, 2021. She was born on February 1, 1930 in Flushing, OH to the late Joseph and Mildred Shry Copeland. Ruth graduated from Flushing High School in 1948.

Ruth was a homemaker all of her 72 years of married life to Charles. She attended the Cadiz First Church of God. She taught Sunday School and served on various committees in the church. She was a student of the Bible and was quite knowledgeable in the things of the Lord. She was an auxiliary member of the Gideons (Harrison-Belmont camp).

She is survived by his three children: Linda Wenner, Charles H. Wenner Jr and Mary Ellen (Craig) Haney all of Cadiz. She has 5 grandchildren: Joshua (Jamie) Haney of Massillon, Joseph (Jennifer) Wenner of Cadiz, Jeremiah (Deanna) Haney of Cadiz, Jordon (Christie Hudson) Wenner of Pittsburgh and Jessica (Jason) Kerr of Cadiz. She has eight great grandchildren; one step great granddaugher and one great great grandson and one step great great grandson. She is also survived by her brother Bob (Bonnie) Copeland; her brother-in-law Charles Bethel; her brother-in-law Phillip (Marilynn) Wenner and her sister-in-law Virginia Miller; and she has many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Wenner, Sr who passed away December 28, 2020. Also, she was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mildred (Shry) Copeland, and her in-laws George and Mary (Hennen) Wenner, her daughter-in-law Susan K. Wenner; her sister Margaret Bethel; her brother-in-law Johnny Wenner; her brother-in-law and sister-in law George and Eloise Wenner; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Isabelle and Edgar Wallace; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary K. and Bob Greene, her sister-in-law Edith Wenner; and her brother-in-law Bill Miller. Also, two nieces and two nephews precede her in death.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cadiz First Church of God; % Mary Ellen Haney; 142 Jamison Ave; Cadiz, OH 43907. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.

