Cadiz Library nearing completion

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – It’s been a long haul for the Cadiz Puskarich Library since renovations began at the start of last summer. COVID restrictions and interference took its toll but what the community will find is a fabulous new facility to enjoy. And one of those benefits is a new sound studio where anyone can sit down in a room and make podcasts, music and more.

Director Sandi Thompson is excited while giving a pre-grand opening tour showing a new front entrance and a rearranged main floor. But along with all that excitement is the new recording studio that was installed by award winning musician and producer Jamie Peck, of Jamie Peck Productions in Wheeling.

Peck, an adjunct professor at West Liberty University, was putting the finishing touches on the system Tuesday and said it was working like a charm. Nominated twice for an Emmy, he won for a PBS production of “Pittsburgh from the Air.”

“Individuals from home who may not have a creative outlet from home,” Thompson explained regarding the opportunities the recording studio will offer. She said it’s been working out very well and the public has been cooperating with the minimal access they have on the ground floor at this time.

Thompson said HBM Architects out of Cleveland have been doing the job on the renovations and donations from Dr. Scott Pendleton, Grae-Con Construction, Tony’s Treasures and the Puskarich Library Endowment Fund helped make it possible.

She said all the things that the public need to take care of can be done at the library such as, tax returns, unemployment needs, job searches and general email usage.

“We’ve tried to keep all of our services going while renovations is going on,” Thompson said. Plans for a grand opening are expected to be held on April 7, which is the week of National Library Week.