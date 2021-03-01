Weekend arrest results in drugs, weapons cache

HARRISON COUNTY – Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers, and the L.E.A.D. Drug Task Force, consisting of Harrison, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Holmes Counties, announces a search warrant was executed accompanied by an arrest, at the home of Joshua R. Smith, age 38, of Tippecanoe, Ohio.

The search took place without incident and multiple firearms, methamphetamine, and stolen items were seized. The search warrant and arrest of Joshua R. Smith stemmed from a trafficking in drugs investigation in the western region of Harrison County.

Sheriff Joe Myers would like to thank the L.E.A.D. Drug Task Force, as well as the multiple agencies involved, for another job well done in law enforcement’s efforts to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities.

Joshua R. Smith will be facing the charges of Possession of Drugs a felony of the 2nd degree, Trafficking in Drugs a felony of the 3rdd degree, Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 5th degree.