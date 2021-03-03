Allen Eugene “Gene” Pheiffer, Sr, age 78, of Germano passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Born Oct. 5, 1942 in Canton he was the only child of the late Kenneth Eugene Pheiffer and Martha Lowmiller Pheiffer. A hard worker all of his life, Gene started working full time on his uncle’s farm when he was just a teenager. He worked for the Harrison County Highway Department for 30 years, retiring in 1995. After retiring he went back to work for various area reclamation companies for almost 15 years.

Gene was a member of the former Germano Presbyterian Church and had attended New Rumley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed eating out, especially at area fairs and festivals. An avid NASCAR fan, his favorite drivers over the years were Dale Everhart Sr, Dale Jr, and Kyle Larson. He also loved animals.

Surviving is his son Allen Eugene Pheiffer, Jr of Jewett, granddaughters Amanda Pheiffer of Jewett and Alisha Finnegin of Amsterdam, a grandson Devan Pheiffer of Jewett and the mother of his son, LouAnn Firman of Jewett.

Services will be held Friday at 11 am in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Hester Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Germano Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 pm with social distancing and facial coverings required.