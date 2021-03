New Philadelphia, Ohio (March 4, 2021) – The following construction projects is anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 342 Slide Repair Project: Work is set to begin tomorrow, Friday, March 5, on a SR 342 slide repair project located three miles west of Freeport. One lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. The completion date is May 31, 2021.