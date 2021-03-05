Cadiz coach gets NFL call

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

BALTIMORE – If paying your dues means spending 35 years in the coaching ranks since his graduation from Miami of Ohio, then Cadiz’s Jay Peterson ought to be the poster child for earning wings. But early in February Jay finally got the call from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens to be their assistant linebacker’s coach.

That call came on his birthday and it couldn’t have been a better present than getting it through a former teammate from Miami than the coach himself, John Harbaugh where they played together at Miami.

Jay graduated from Cadiz in 1980 after playing running back and the safety position. He then moved on to Oxford where he played running back for the RedHawks. After that he immediately moved into the coaching ranks by returning to Cadiz and working alongside coach Vince Siriano. After three years in his first stint as a coach he moved onto bigger things and worked at Cincinnati high schools, Anderson and Withrow till 1990.

Then in 1991 Jay snared his first college coaching job at his alma mater in Oxford coaching linebackers, his position of choice. And he does love defense.

“Yes, yes, all the way. I’m a defensive coach,” he said. The job at Miami University was his longest up until then lasting till 1998 where he also helped with special teams. Jay then moved onto the Big Ten Conference and Northwestern where he coached with another former Miami coach in Randy Walker, which lasted until 2003.

“Loved it,” Jay said about Northwestern but expanded that affection to all his jobs. “I loved everywhere I’ve been. I just love coaching.” He talked of the trials of moving and said it was “harder on the family” as they have to do it alone for months at a time whereas the coach has immersed himself in the job. He said it’s preferable that the children would finish the school year at their current school, as opposed to pulling them out and into a new one in the middle of the school year, which keeps the family apart even longer.

Sprinkled in between were three internships with NFL teams where he took part in the NFL Minority Coaching Internships beginning in 1995 with the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions in 1997 and the Chicago Bears in 2001.

“I knew it was something that I wanted to do…” Jay said. He described the experience as basically getting “your feet wet” and a basic introduction of the NFL level of coaching. He said the education came from working with the position coaches and taking part in all the meetings.

“It’s a very, very good introduction you know, you don’t say anything but you’re there and taking it all in and just being a sponge,” jay explained. He added that those sessions were only for the training camps and not the entire year so he was able to go back to his regular coaching job.

Jay’s responsibility picked up where he served as defensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan from 2004 to 2008 then onto Illinois State till 2010. He returned to Miami for three more seasons then back to Eastern Michigan as his only offensive coaching job where he served as running back’s coach through 2018. He finished off his college stint serving at Wayne State for two years before taking 2020 off due to COVID.

“I didn’t feel comfortable coaching on the offensive side of the ball,” he said but being a former running back himself made it easier to adapt and share his experiences. Then he got the call.

The initial call actually came from defensive coordinator Wink Martindale then Harbaugh dialed in a week later to confirm the offer. And the difference between college and the pros? “It’s all football” in the NFL. In college there is recruiting, class schedules, watching over many more athletes as NFL teams have limited rosters.

“A little more babysitting at the college level,” Jay said. “You know here, it’s all football all day and with grown men who get paid to do it and it’s their job also.” Another big difference is in the NFL, a player gets cut as opposed to a kid in college where he’ll just ride the bench but he keeps his scholarship.

“It’s their livelihood like it’s my livelihood,” he said of the NFL life. He raved about what he’s learning and just being around football under linebacker coach Rob Ryan.

“I am truly blessed,” he said of the whole experience. But Jay hasn’t forgotten any roots even though he hasn’t been able to get back very often these days. He mentioned a few of those old teammates like Mason Fowler and Kelly Santille for a shout out.

“Those are my guys and love them to death,” he said of the guys he grew up with playing every sport in the yards and playgrounds. But football is his life and coaching is all he ever wanted to do.

“Everything I ever wanted to do was to be a coach and I don’t even consider it a job,” Jay gushed. He called it a calling and a passion and now he will channel all of that into the NFL ranks.

“My goal is to be the very best coach I can be and see what happens after that.”