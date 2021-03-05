Black History Month celebrates Cadiz’s own William H. Lucas

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

HARRISON COUNTY – Though, he was born in Virginia, William H. Lucas Sr. became a staple of leadership in Harrison County and a record holder as well. Lucas, the former village clerk, still holds the distinction of having served the longest in public office history with nearly 60 years served.

“To Lucas goes the probable national record of having held an elective office longer than any other man in the United States…” wrote a Columbus Dispatch reporter in 1935. In that year Lucas, at age 84, was beginning an astounding 54th consecutive year in public service, mostly as town clerk.

Coming from a slave state, he picked the right area in Cadiz as they had the unusual distinction for its time of having a school for black children. Lucas was rejected, though, when trying to enroll in Cadiz High School so he entered “The School for Colored youth” in 1859 “at the age of six and completed its seven year course with distinction.”

He became the first black man to graduate from Cadiz High School after a third attempt in 1870. Before then, he returned to Virginia in 1866 and opened a school to the children of newly freed slaves. He then returned to Cadiz in 1867 where he resumed his education. He also worked for Congressman John Bingham, the man who prosecuted the assassins of President Abraham Lincoln.

Lucas continued teaching again for the local school for black children and became principal of the Dunbar school. But impressiveness runs in the family when his father Josiah Lukas, as was the spelling in his slave days, achieved a colossal effort in not only gaining his own freedom for he and his wife-to-be, but paved the way for a much better life for his son.

For Jason Lucas the great, great, great nephew of Josiah and wife Yolanda, their odyssey in delving into the past began 10 years ago and now have a little family history displayed in their memorial chapel, which is part of the Lucas Funeral Home in Garfield Heights just outside Cleveland.

Through family Josiah’s freedom papers were handed down to Yolanda for safe keeping. It is a piece of paper that is not only 168 years old but probably so rare, it would be hard pressed to find others that are not stored inside a museum.

“I love sharing the Lucas Legacy story!” Yolanda said this week. “I’ve had community exhibits, talked to schools and community centers. It’s an inspiring family story, that 6th generations achieved their dreams. It’s amazing! It wasn’t easy being African American! Many obstacles! However, they didn’t give-up. Their Faith, Family and unbreakable spirit is the common thread in all of the generations.

“William H. Lucas Sr., set a high bar of achievement! He accomplished so much in his lifetime. He accomplished a lot of “Firsts” for the African- American Community. Especially, the First County Elected Official in Cadiz, Ohio. First Black to graduate from Cadiz High school.”

Traveling back into the past again, Josiah was able to negotiate a deal with his slaveholder that if he built parquet floors in several of his master’s buildings, he would be granted his freedom papers. And that’s just what he did as it took Josiah approximately two years to complete the meticulous work. But that was only part of the story as his impressive sojourn went even farther when after marrying, Josiah walked for three years to reach Cadiz working odd jobs along the way, according to Yolanda.

Josiah developed into a master carpenter doing work for many people after settling in Ohio. He and his wife Elizabeth both died in 1910 but by then William was already 60 years old and would live another 31. But he was born free because of the efforts of his father and bringing him to Cadiz where he saw the early growth of a small community and more than likely, surpassing his father’s wildest dreams of accomplishment.

“Mr. Lucas’s passing carries away one of the few remaining links of a period during which this community was greatly built up,” read the County Seat Mirror in 1982 quoting a Cadiz Republican article after his death in February 1942. “He saw the town expand, street by street, and helped with one improvement after another. Until very recently, he could tell in detail every important event since the Civil War. But few men are privileged to serve his community as he was, and for so long a time.”

Now, every Black History Month the Lucas’s proudly display their family history (lucasfuneralhome.com). And where once Yolanda held onto those precious Freedom Papers for many years where the significance hadn’t penetrated her modern life, the legacy is now front and center in her family’s life.

“Every generation had a dream…..and they all made their dreams come true. Worked hard and overcame many obstacles.”