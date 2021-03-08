Phyllis M. Grim, 81, of Cadiz, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born February 18, 1940 at the family home on Deersville Ridge outside of Cadiz, a daughter of the late Wilford and Amanda Adeline LaPorte Harris.

She was a homemaker and worked at a number of local restaurants.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by two brothers: LeRoy and Charles Harris, Sr.; three sisters: Esther Lachendro, Jean Taggart and Pamela Tenley; and her husband, Donald Grim, Jr.

Surviving are three sons: Harold Jackson, Jr. of Cadiz, Tim Jackson of Pinetop, Arizona and John Jackson of Conneaut, Ohio; two grandchildren: Adrian Jackson and Timothy Cole Jackson; and her companion, Bobby Tuck.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 11 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Pastor Jermaine Moore officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Entombment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

