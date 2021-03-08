Wilma J. Fulton, 92, of Cadiz, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Harrison County Home. She was born June 9, 1928 in Rush Township, Tuscarawas County, Ohio a daughter of the late Roscoe and Ginevra Linard Gilmore.

She was a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ and a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling with her team in the The Crazy Legs league. Wilma enjoyed many years of camping with her family and friends at Sally Buffalo Park and other area campgrounds. More than anything Wilma loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Ellis S. Fulton in 2006; two sons: Kenneth Baker and Kevin Baker; a grandson, Joshua K. Fulton and a brother Russell Gilmore.

Surviving are her son, Ellis K (Donna) Fulton of Cadiz; her daughter, Karen (Sam) Reichenbach of Cadiz; grandchildren: Stephanie (Tom) Snyder, Dusty Fulton, Sheila Pruneski, Missy (Steve) Stewart, Michelle (David) Francis, Kenneth (Heidi Graham) Baker and Kevin Baker; great grandchildren: Hunter, Brinn, and Max Snyder; Keirsten and Paige Pruneski; Clayton (Kathlynn) Stewart, Melinda Stewart; Gracie and Trevor Francis; Kaitlyn and Brayden Baker; Hailey Baker; a great great grandson, Caden Stewart; and a brother, Clyde Gilmore and sisters, Selva Gladstone, Lenora Thomas, and Verna Laporte.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family with Dean Blythe officiating. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home Cadiz, Ohio. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to the Harrison Central Bowling Parents Club, c/o Pennie Eberhart, PO 351, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or Hopedale Church of Christ, PO Box 266, Hopedale, Ohio 43976.

