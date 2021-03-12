No injuries in Friday crash on 151

BOWERSTON – A two vehicle crash that took place early this morning surprisingly resulted in no injuries as one vehicle was flipped onto its roof.

Two females riding in a black Subaru Legacy could not avoid Allan Wilkin, who was driving a black Chevy Cobalt LT left of center. The two vehicles struck on the front sides of each other flipping the Subaru.

Wilkin was cited for driving left of center and for driving while on OVI suspension.

All parties refused medical treatment on site. Bowerston and Scio fire and rescue responded, as well as the Ohio Highway State Patrol.

More details to come in our Saturday, March 20 print edition.