Grace Louise Grimes, 90, of Cadiz, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Valley Hospice North Center in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born August 21, 1930 in Short Creek, Ohio a daughter of the late Clarence Willard and Beulah Smith Hawthorne.

She was a Methodist by faith and worked at the former Scio Pottery and later in elder care.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by a son, Larry Eugene Grimes; a daughter, Lorna Waller; two brothers: Clarence (Bud) and Glenn Hawthorne; and two sisters: Katherine Jane Rogers and Alberta Parrish.

Surviving is a son: Glenn Grimes of Cadiz; two Daughters: Judy Ann Bowers of Cadiz and Rhonda Barcroft of Cadiz; eight Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren; and a sister, Elta Mae Fletcher of New Athens, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 17 from 5-7 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home where funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with Patricia Peoples officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.