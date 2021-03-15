Mary L. Markley, 94, of Cadiz, died Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Harrison County Home. She was born Nov. 14, 1926 in Cadiz Township, Harrison County, Ohio a daughter of the late Ray D. and Helen Louise Shivers Markley.

Mary was a member of the United Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz where she served as a Missionary to Egypt and Oman and was a member of the church choir for several years. She was retired teacher from the Harrison Hills City School District. She was a graduate of Cadiz High School, Muskingum College and Pittsburg Theological Seminary. She was a member of the Oglebay Woodcarvers, Cadiz Garden Gate Club, the Harrison Hills Retired Teachers Association. Mary was volunteer at the Harrison Community Hospital and the Cadiz Food Pantry.

Mary loved all animals, especially her cats and dogs, as well as many strays which she fed and obtained medical care whenever needed. She also loved to garden and play the violin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, David Ray and Margret Markley; a great Uncle Charles Shivers, great grandmother Shivers, grandmother Mary Green, and grandmother, Laura Markley.

Mary is survived by Elaine (Ohlen) Brock, Adam (Rachel) Brock, Meghan (William) Engler, David (Edward) Markley, Jr. and Bruce (Susan) Markley; and her extended family: Betty Paolucci, Dean Paolucci, Chriscel Kelley; Derrick, Monica and McKenna Kelley; Jessica and Andy Bates; Dannell and Jim Luyster. Mary will be missed!

Mary has requested that her body be donated to Ohio State University for research. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

