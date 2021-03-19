HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

New Philadelphia, Ohio (March 18, 2021) – The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 151 Upcoming Daytime Closure: March 29, SR 151 will close just east of Bowerston for tree trimming work. Work hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Detour: SR 212 west to SR 164, SR 154 north to SR 332, SR 332 south back to SR 151, and reverse. Completion date is April 2, 2021.

The following project is ongoing in Harrison County:

State Route 342 Slide Repair Project: Located three miles west of Freeport. One lane of traffic is maintained via temporary traffic signals. The completion date is May 31, 2021.