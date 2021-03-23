Marcia Lynn Manbeck, age 59, of Cadiz passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 in Oak Hill Hospital, Spring Hill, Florida from Covid-19 complications.

Born October 17, 1961 in Moorefield, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Teddy and Alice Costantini Basham. She graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1980 and earned an Associates Degree in Accounting from Belmont Technical College in St. Clairsville. She was a talented seamstress and crafter who enjoyed making gifts for family and friends.

On March 11, 1982 she married the love of her life, Larry E Manbeck, and together they enjoyed camping at local parks and traveling across the US. They loved when their family, especially their grandchildren, would come with them camping.

Surviving in addition to her husband Larry, are daughters Desiree (Dave) Bender and Laura (Tommy) Ott both of Cadiz; grandchildren Darren, Katlynn, Maddison and Tyler Bender and Zach (Marissa), Owen and Ariel Ott; siblings Rolland (Bernadette) Basham, David Basham, Anna Mahoney, Bill (Judy) Basham, Thad (Mary) Basham and Ralph (Polly) Basham; her loving dog Shiloh and many nieces, nephews, special friends and other loving family members.

Services will be held Friday, March 26 at 6 pm in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. Clint A. Marshall officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 4-6 pm, at the funeral home with facial coverings and social distancing required. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Laura Ott, 714 Deersville Ave, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 to help with expenses.

