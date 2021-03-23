Hanna Nicole Blake, 21, of Cadiz, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family after a lifelong battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa or “E.B.” She was born August 24, 1999 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of Brent and Robin Romshak Blake.

Hanna attended Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz; she danced at the Brenda Casey dance studio for 8 years; was a member of the SIMS online gaming and was a Bombshell in the Pop-arazzi Jewelry Sales.

Hanna was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Marion and Ila Blake and her maternal great grandfather, Henry Romshak.

Surviving in addition to her parents, are 2 sisters: Elysia Blake of Kansas City, Missouri and Hallie Blake of the home; 2 nieces and 3 nephews: Kalvin, Raina, Gracie, Noah and River; maternal grandparents: Darrell and Jean Romshak of Cadiz; and a number of uncles, aunts and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 25 from 1-3 and 6-9 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ashley Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions may be made to a college fund established for her sister Hallie, c/o Robin Blake, 153 Custer Avenue, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkalnd-barr.com.