HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF MARCH 29, 2020

New Philadelphia, Ohio (March 25, 2021) – The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 151 Upcoming Daytime Closure: Beginning Monday, March 29, SR 151 will close just east of Bowerston for tree trimming work. Work hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Detour: SR 212 west to SR 164, SR 154 north to SR 332, SR 332 south back to SR 151, and reverse. Completion date is April 2, 2021.