Trailer plows through guardrail on U.S. 22

HARRISON COUNTY – A trailer broke free from a truck traveling eastbound early Thursday morning and struck the guardrail, plowing through it and creating a hole in the boundary.

Lt. Bodo of the Ohio Highway State Patrol stated that Garritt Brown, 21, of Minerva was cited for failure to control. Bodo said they found no brakes on the trailer and felt that might have had something to do with the accident.

Brown’s truck also struck the guardrail but bounced back into the road where it came to rest on the median. A total of around 6,000 pounds of metal roofing, which was carried in the trailer, became loose and was thrown across the roadway.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was also on the scene. No injuries were reported.