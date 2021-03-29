Donald Arthur Hamric, 89, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away on Friday March 26, 2021 at South Eastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, Cambridge, Ohio.

He was born in Akron, Ohio on December 2, 1931, a son of the late Chester and Noma Pearl Porterfield Hamric.

Donald was a retired Tool & Die Maker, a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, a U.S. Marine Veteran, an avid farmer and a member of Chatham VFW Post #6892.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Sarah Reynolds Hamric on October 20, 2020, a brother Richard N. Hamric and a sister Mary Dolores Johnson.

Donald is survived by his children: Douglas (Barbara) Hamric of Cadiz, William Hamric of Cadiz, David (Lin) Hamric of Jewett, OH, Lana (Mike) Spencer of Louisville, KY, Janet (Roman) Bratun of Chesterfield, SC, Susan (Ronald) Rohr of Cadiz, Jennifer (Jack) Ingram of Richmond, OH, Diana (Sam) Hamric of Doylestown, OH, Lisa (Brian) Jones of Cadiz, twenty four grandchildren, twenty seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Friends will be received Tuesday March 30, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio (Masks Required).

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday March 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church with Rev. Frederick Kihm as celebrant (Masks Required).

Interment will follow Mass at Chatham Cemetery, Medina, Ohio at 2:00 p.m. with Military Honors held at Chatham Cemetery. Offer online condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com