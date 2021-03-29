Joan Helen Boutilier, age 80, of 27920 Birmingham Road, Freeport died unexpectedly at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio.

She was born July 25, 1940 in Holden, Mass., a daughter of the late John Wesley Rix and Helen Lillian Anderson Rix.

She was a 1959 graduate from Fitchburg High School in Fitchburg, Mass. She graduated from Elohim Bible Institute in Castile, New York in 1970 and received her Certified Nursing Assistant Degree in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Joan was a homemaker for the majority of her life and home health aide for many years. She was well known in the Freeport area when she worked as a custodian for the Freeport Post Office for a couple years. Then she worked for the Ohio Hills Health System Freeport Clinic where she retired after twenty-five plus years.

She was an avid reader, especially her Bible. She was a wonderful cook, loved to write, loved to swim, and loved her family and most recently her Yorkie “Kai.” She attended Alpine Bible Church in Sugarcreek.

Surviving is her husband, Carl William Boutilier. They were married June 20, 1959 in Highland Baptist Church in Fitchburg, Massachusetts by Pastor Nathan Goff.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Carl W. (Stacey) Boutilier III of Wheaton, Illinois and their children: Meggan, Jordan, and Annie; Gail (Phil) Devaney of Britton, Michigan, and their children: Tim, Caleb, Amanda, and Luke; Judie (Jeff) Sundmaker of Hampden, Maine and her children: Kelly, Jason, and Daniel; Andrew (Tina) Boutilier of Gibsonton, Florida and Kris (Bob) Baker of Freeport, Ohio and their children: Bobby, Jr., Bruce, and Axel; three loving brothers: Bob (Rosalie) Rix, Dick (Carol) Rix, and Jack (Gen) Rix; and many beloved nieces and nephews, and special friends, Chris and Jane Hughes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Tracy; and two brothers, Reggie Rix and Donnie Rix.

Visitation will be held in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport on Tuesday, March 30, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Byron Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport, Ohio. A Memorial Service with all five children present was held at Alpine Church in Sugarcreek on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made on their website at www.kochfuneralhome.net