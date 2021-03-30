Ronald Lee “Butch” Bryan, 80, of Dresden, died Sunday morning, March 28, 2021 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center. Born July 17, 1940 in Harrison County, Ohio he was the son of the late Samuel L. and Lucille Crothers Bryan and was a graduate of Cadiz High School. He retired from Consol Energy in 1992, where he drove truck and operated bulldozer and shovel. He was a lifetime member of the United Mine Workers of America. Ron planned and built three homes with his family and did body and mechanical work on his cars and equipment. In his spare time Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, wildlife and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his caring and loving wife of 60 years, Gloria F. (Kuhn) Bryan, whom he married December 11, 1961; a brother; four children; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters and his playful dog, Squirt.

Friends and family may visit Thursday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street, Dresden, Ohio 43821.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.