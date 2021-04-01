Raymond J. Jenkins, 58, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born June 9, 1962 in Steubenville, Ohio. He is survived by his devoted and caring wife, Paula Nitz Jenkins; a daughter, Tabatha (Jeff) Hennis and grandson, Trevor Hennis; a son, Travis (Julia) Jenkins and two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Jaycee Jenkins.

He was currently employed at JSW Steel in Mingo Junction and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was vintage car and truck enthusiast. He had an infectious laugh and positive attitude and was willing to help anyone out at a moments notice and always made it there for his kids. He enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards and making memories spending time with his family. He was a man of few words whose actions spoke louder and was a father figure to many. He was devoted in his faith. He will be sorely missed!

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother, Ruth Springer Jenkins and the late Donald E. Jenkins; four brothers: Ronald (Charlene) Jenkins of Cadiz, Ralph (Christine) Jenkins of Dover, Robert (Tammy) Jenkins of Cadiz and Rodney (Lisa) Jenkins of Richmond; a sister, Donna (John) Bishop Hopedale; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Pastor Steve Mondranski officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Cadiz American Legion. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

