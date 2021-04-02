Pizza Express gets much needed facelift

By JD LONG

CADIZ – The Pizza Express, which has been in business for some years now and putting out quality food, is finishing up on some much needed renovations, which include the entire outdoor siding, a porch that was closed in and a new fire wall in the kitchen.

The closed in porch will be used as storage and it’s already been put into service. Owner Ron Carter gave a tour this week of the improvements, which were done by Trident Commercial Roofing (330-205-9450) and owner Jonathan Byler.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Carter said of Byler adding how he was on the job each day with no interruptions and called Trident the “best prices around.” But Pizza Express wasn’t the only building getting some love. Also new were the windows Carter had put in as well as an apartment house he owns, which saw renovations conducted just across the street.

Carter said they have stayed consistently busy during the pandemic and saw no lag in food traffic.

“We outgrew ourselves,” he said of the business that led to the renovations. “We were happy to invest back into the neighborhood and business,” Carter stated. Hours for Pizza Express are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.