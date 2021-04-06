John Ray Patterson, 88, went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2021. He was born January 13, 1933 in Deersville, Ohio to the late John William and V. Viola Rose Patterson.

John Ray was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia May Breniser, and his beloved wife, Nellie Catherine Erb Patterson.

John Ray grew up on the family farm outside of Deersville where he raised his own family. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1950.

He married Nellie on October 25, 1953 and they had two children, Donna and John. John Ray and Nellie happily owned and operated The Daily Treat on State Route 250 serving up famous ice cream and homemade pies for 25 years. John Ray loved working on the farm and feeding the cows. He especially loved his Rottweilers and Allis Chalmers tractors, which were staples on the farm. He also enjoyed supporting and following his children in their athletic adventures. He was a member of the Republican Central Committee and was a Franklin Township Trustee for several years. After losing his loving wife, Nellie, in August 1989, John Ray spent a lot of time with his lifelong friend and neighbor Donald Wallace. The two could often be found at Ponderosa in Carrollton having dinner together.

John Ray is survived by his two children, John William Patterson (Sharon Jones) of Deersville and Donna Jean McNatt (James) of Beloit, Oh; grandchildren, Sarah Gibbons, Mary Howes (Edward), Rebecca Carlisle, and Don Patterson (Bree); and great-grandchildren, Gretta and Klark Howes, Hunter Cunningham, Claire Carlisle, Lily and Lane Gibbons, Emma, Nellie, Abigail, and Dowler Patterson.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Reich officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville, Ohio. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions to be made to the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.