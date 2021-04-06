Rose Marie Patrick, 69, of Cadiz, died Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home. She was born November 10, 1951 in Morgantown, West Virginia a daughter of the late Edgar and Catherine Hughes Pouillon, Sr.

She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Charles Patrick in 2019; infant twin grandsons and her brother, Edgar Paul Pouillon, Jr.

Surviving are her daughter Tammi (Dale Bland) Patrick of Cadiz; a grandson, Tyler Patrick and Misty Bradley of Cadiz; her sister in law, Mary Pouillon and her nephew, Jonathan Pouillon, both of Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

