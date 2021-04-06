Karl Edward Bigler, age 93, of Jewett passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Union Hospital, Dover. Born July 30, 1927 in Berholz he was a son of the late John Edward Bigler and Roberta Marie Lyons Bigler. During his junior year of high school he enlisted in the US Army Air Corp (Air Force) to join the fight during WWII. He served as an airborne radio operator and was honored to have been among the many that were involved with the Berlin Air Lift. He continued his distinguished service in the Us Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Load Master Sgt., after serving from 1948-1972. Upon returning from the war he continued his education earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Steubenville as a metallurgist. He worked for Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel for 41 years, retiring in 1989.

Karl was always willing to help anyone in need and was very civic minded. He served as a Jewett Councilman for several years and was a member of the St James Lutheran Church in Jewett, the George A. Custer VFW Post 3072 in Jewett and the Harrison Masonic Lodge 219 in Cadiz. He had been a member of the former Jewett Ruritans. In his younger years he enjoyed working on the farm, hunting and shooting clay pigeons.

On April 15th he would have celebrated 71 years together with the love of life, Shirley Colleen Wharton Bigler. He is also survived by his loving children Kathy (David) Shepherd of Jewett, Kim (Carolyn) Bigler of St. Clairsville, Jeff Bigler of Akron and Gregory (Janie) Bigler of Berryville, VA; grandchildren Cassandra (Jonathon) Hape of Columbus, Eric Shepherd of Jewett, Emily (Carleton) Caldwell of Wadsworth, Megan (Andrew) Mercer of Orlando, FL and Leah (Adam Mellott) of Front Royal, VA: a great granddaughter Arrua Caldwell and one on the way, Georgia Caldwell along with siblings Mary Lou (Paul) Rayl of East Springfield, Frank (Jane) Bigler of Toronto and Alan (Mary) Bigler of Charlestown.

He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Bigler and a sister Irene Allen.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 am in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. A Masonic service, as well as full military honors, will also be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the ETW True Heart Foundation, PO Box 92, Jewett, Ohio 43986. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements