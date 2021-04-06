Frank William Specht, 71, of Uhrichsville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Oak Pointe Care Center in Baltic, Ohio, following a lengthy illness. Born December 31, 1949 in Dennison, Ohio, he was a son of the late William Frederick and Bernice Idella (Crimm) Specht.

After his graduation from Conotton Valley High School in 1967, Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War and attained the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of the former Bowerston American Legion Post where he served with their Honor Guard. He was employed by Simons in Newcomerstown until he retired in 2004. Frank loved electronics and old radios, and he enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical.

On November 23, 1984, Frank married Veda Marie Stephens with whom he enjoyed 29 years of loving marriage until her passing on December 11, 2013. They are survived by their son, Robert W. (companion, Sara Kenosky) Specht. Frank is also survived by his sister, Kathleen (George) Romig; brother, George (Amy) Specht; and many nieces and nephews, including Ron (LeeAnn) and Brad (Jackie) Buckey and Linda Stephens who was a loving caregiver to Veda and Frank. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Sue Buckey. Frank’s family wish to express their deep gratitude to Dr. James Moore, the staff of The Ohio State University’s James Cancer Center, and everyone at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation, Oak Pointe Care Center, and Community Hospice for the excellent care they provided to him.

According to Frank’s wishes, cremation is planned. A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Larry Malterer, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be for an hour prior to the service. All who attend must wear a mask and observe social distancing. As seating capacity is limited, a reception in his memory will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Dennison, beginning at 10:30 a.m., and the memorial service may be viewed by following the link at the funeral home’s website with the family joining them at the reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.