Marshall “Bear” Strother, 46, of Cadiz, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Emergency Room at Trinity West Hospital in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born April 17, 1974 n Steubenville, Ohio a son the late Marshall L. Ramsey and Deborah Strother.

Bear worked for the Flood Relief Program in Harrison County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph and Thomas Strother. Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Grim Strother; his children: Tina Strother, Brooke Strother, Rayne Strother and Asia Sall; stepchildren: Kyus, Kain and Korbin; Brothers: Wayne (Teresa) Strother, Chuck Moreland and Jacob Ramsey; a sister, Allison Pame; Aunt Kelly and Fawn; and countless other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the Cadiz E.M.S. building on Sunday, April 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. T he family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.