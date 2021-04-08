Michael Lee Chesla

Harrison News Herald
Michael Lee Chesla, 68, of Cadiz, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital from complications from heart surgery. He was born July 3, 1952 in Wheeling, West Virginia a son of the late Joseph Michael and Helen B. Beckley Chesla.

He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years until his retirement. He was a lifelong Cadiz resident, where he graduated from Cadiz High School in 1970. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Jewett, Ohio. He married Barbara Wentland on April 8, 1978. Mike was a good and loving friend, brother, husband, dad and grandpa.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Barb of 43 years; his children: Chris (Becky) Chesla and Courtney (Billy) Birney; five grandsons: Wyatt Birney, Maverick Chesla, Beckett Birney, Dakota Birney and Colton Chesla; and his brother, John Chesla.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 11 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m.  with Pastor Bill Surber officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to: HHCSD with Blessings in a Backpack in the memo line, 100 Huskies Way, Cadiz, Ohio  43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.

