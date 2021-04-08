Michael Lee Chesla, 68, of Cadiz, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital from complications from heart surgery. He was born July 3, 1952 in Wheeling, West Virginia a son of the late Joseph Michael and Helen B. Beckley Chesla.

He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years until his retirement. He was a lifelong Cadiz resident, where he graduated from Cadiz High School in 1970. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Jewett, Ohio. He married Barbara Wentland on April 8, 1978. Mike was a good and loving friend, brother, husband, dad and grandpa.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Barb of 43 years; his children: Chris (Becky) Chesla and Courtney (Billy) Birney; five grandsons: Wyatt Birney, Maverick Chesla, Beckett Birney, Dakota Birney and Colton Chesla; and his brother, John Chesla.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 11 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Surber officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to: HHCSD with Blessings in a Backpack in the memo line, 100 Huskies Way, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

