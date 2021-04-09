Drug Take Back Day coming April 16-24

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – The National Drug Take Back Day is coming up again and this year it is scheduled for April 24. Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers provided a little local information at Wednesday’s commissioner’s meeting with April 16 and 23 being conducted in Scio at Neimayer Pharmacy.

“They’ve been great partners over the years,” Myers told the board. He said this would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And on April 17 and 24 at Custer Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Cadiz. He said a box will also be placed out at the Amory where they’ve now taken up residency with office space.

Myers also presented agreement (14-21) to the commissioners, which deals with a service agreement between the sheriff’s office and Stellar Services LLC.

“This has been a key factor throughout the whole time of the jail over there that we take bond money…” Myers stated. He said Stellar Services would be providing a kiosk now and it will be at no charge. Myers explained that their current vendor was going to charge around $10,000 to $12,000 for the same service.

“And they will provide this kiosk for the prisoners we have in our central booking system over there,” Myers told the board. He added that the process will be more efficient and when posting bond it can be taken via the kiosk with no money being transferred.

Myers said the company had been reviewed and noted that other western counties in the state are also in agreement with them and have had no issues. The commissioners approved the agreement. According to the fact sheet on fees, Stellar Services will collect $3 for cash transactions and a minimum of $3 or 10 percent (whichever is greater), for credit and debit card use.

Myers also reminded the public that Harrison 15 (Foxes Bottom) is closed due to a bridge replacement. He said Croskey Road to Harrison 12 into Unionvale is a detour path to be used.

Myers urged speed caution as they have placed a speed trailer up to for safety, especially at the township road.