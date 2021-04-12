Harrison County: Weekly Construction Update

New Philadelphia, Ohio (April 8, 2021) – The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 646 upcoming daytime closures extended:

Daytime closures will continue on SR 646 through next week. SR 646 will close during daytime hours for tree trimming work from Germano to Annapolis. The closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Detour: SR 9 south to SR 151, SR 151 south to U.S. 22, U.S. 22 east to SR 152, SR 152 north back to SR 646, and reverse. The completion date is Thursday, April 15, 2021.