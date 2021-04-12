Mary K. Pittis, age 82 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 following an extended illness. She was born on July 5, 1938 in Freeport, Ohio to the late Robert and Gustava (Milleson) Pittis.

Mary spent over 40 years in the optical industry.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters and her long-time loving companion, Donald Reese. Mary is survived by her sister, Betty Everhart of Daytona Beach, Fla., and was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or service and burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton 330-452-4041.